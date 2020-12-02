Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Thomas County District Court makes temporary move
Top Stories
Supreme Court hears case concerning convictions under ‘racist and discriminatory’ jury laws
Video
KDHE says counties can opt in for shorter quarantine periods
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
Governor Kelly holds press briefing on COVID-19 updates and vaccine distribution plan
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
Friday Football Fever
WSU Shockers
Coach Gregg Marshall
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Racing
Competitive Drive
Masters Report
Tokyo Olympics
The Big Game
Top Stories
President Trump to award the Medal of Freedom to Lou Holtz
Top Stories
Wichita State to play home opener in empty Charles Koch Arena: “It is what it is”
Video
Goodell: NFL committed to finishing regular season on time
Watch Live: NFL Ravens vs Steelers
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86
Community
Holiday Lights
Home for the Holidays
Continuing the Conversation
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Positive Connections
Main Street Kansas
Contests
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo Programación
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Remarkable Women
Posted:
Dec 2, 2020 / 03:29 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2020 / 03:30 PM CST
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Governor Kelly holds press briefing on COVID-19 updates and vaccine distribution plan
Video
Weather
Coronavirus in Kansas: 119 more deaths, 185 new hospitalizations
On Ronelle’s Radar: Wintry and wet weather ramps up Wednesday
Video
Frank Carney, Pizza Hut co-founder, dies at 82
Video
News