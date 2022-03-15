WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kathleen Webb of Wichita has spent nearly two decades in the nonprofit world. In that time, she’s secured hundreds of thousands of dollars and has raised awareness for various organizations.

That’s part of why she’s a Remarkable Woman. Her recent passion project is supporting students through improving their neighborhood.

Kathleen Webb who has spent two decades in nonprofit work.

At the heart of her “why,” Webb will tell you it’s the people. She’s spent years helping those living in poverty and others struggling with persistent mental illness.

By getting to know the people she’s serving, she can better meet their needs. It’s the relationship she built with one family that’s leading her to help hundreds more people.

It was a simple question, “I said, ‘God, what do you need me to do?'”

Webb says that changed her life.

“The pastor was telling folks that there was a family that was in need. Guillermina’s husband had passed away, leaving her with six small children,” said Webb.

As she helped, Webb says she became aware of what families in the community were struggling with.

“I began to learn about their food insecurity. I began to learn how difficult it was for them to get resources,” said Webb.

Kathleen Webb, pictured left, has spent two decades in nonprofit work.

What started as helping one family began to grow.

“I read a grant called The Promise Neighborhood, that said if you can improve the neighborhood, the school can improve,” said Webb. “I thought, wow, that’s what I want to do, and so I took over an organization called Children First.”

Taking what she learned working with Guillermina’s family and applying it to the organization she now runs.

“All of the decisions that I make around Children First are really, I think about the family,” said Webb. “What struggles have they gone through.”

Then, Guillermina’s family was hit with another hardship.

Her 14-year-year-old daughter, Marianna, was diagnosed with cancer.

Guillermina’s 14-year-year-old daughter, Marianna, was diagnosed with cancer.

At first, Webb helped raise funds for medical costs, but it became clear that money would need to be used elsewhere.

“This family was going to need money for burial, and as hard as that is, it’s a reality,” said Webb.

Webb didn’t quit her day job when she took over Children First. She’s also a grant writer for Breakthrough, which aims to break the cycle of poverty and mental illness.

Webb is responsible for helping to secure more than half a million dollars to support the work. What makes Webb remarkable isn’t her ability to raise thousands of dollars or support hundreds of families.

If you ask the people she’s helped, they’ll tell you she cares for each person, their struggle or success, individually.

“When my daughter was diagnosed with cancer, my world fell on me. More than anything, because of my children who were young. But she was there, I feel, to continue to give me that push to continue,” said Guillermina.

If you ask Webb, she calls herself a surfer.

“I believe that I am just a surfer on God’s wave.”

As for what’s next for this surfer babe, “I just wake up, ‘ok, what’s the next wave, God?'”

Webb plans to continue working for both organizations, Children First and Breakthrough.

Although the organizations are not connected, she says the big ask for both are shoes, something she says provides dignity. People can donate children’s shoes or shoes for adults.