Remarkable Women finalist uses her experience to inspire women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Remarkable Women finalist wants to see less talk and more action when it comes to helping women rebuild their lives.

Tisha Neloms always leads by example.

Tisha Neloms

“I’m an overcomer of sexual abuse,” finalist Tisha Neloms said. “Through my healing, God inspired me to heal other women.”

That’s what motivated Neloms to start A New Me.

“You have these flowers that are closed, and now, they are blossoming into these beautiful flowers,” Neloms said.

Thousands of lives have been changed since the program started.

“Loving them where they were at, and accepting them where they were at, with no judgment,” Neloms said.

She said you never know what you will gain from meeting new people so she also started Women Empowering Women.

“By them sharing their story, or sharing the gifts on the inside of them, that will be a blessing to your life,” Neloms said.

She has certainly been a blessing for LaToya Mosley.

“She supported me, she encouraged me, and she loved me through it, and so with that, I know the women, they are going to get just that,” said Latoya Mosley, Rahab Enrichment Center board member.

The women are excited about what’s to come at Rahab Enrichment Center.

One of the center’s slogans is, ‘See it, Report it, Save a life.’

The center provides an escape for women and their children trapped in sex trafficking.

“The cry out was like so strong, even in the midst of putting it together, there were many nights, I slept, and I could hear the cries of these women,” Neloms said.

She said through helping these women, she also hopes to bring community awareness to what they face.

“Even if one woman’s life was changed, I did my job,” Neloms said.

She said many of those who heal then go on to help other women do the same.

“It’s a love bag, but it’s an inspirational bag at the same time,” Neloms said.

She is always taking donations to stuff more, she said the bags offer far more than a few things.

“Just brings tears to my eyes, you know when I think about where I came from and just to have something like this,” Neloms said.

Her goal is to have four Rahab residential facilities across the country since shelter is often a hangup for women hoping to break free from abuse.

She said they hope to offer treatment centers as well as counseling and day care services.

The plan is for them to be open in Kansas by the end of the year.