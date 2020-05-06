‘Remarkable Women’ winner to be announced today on ‘The Mel Robbins Show’

Remarkable Women

Winner chosen from among 10,000 “Remarkable Women” nominated across the country

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., will select the winner of its “Remarkable Women” initiative during the national telecast of “The Mel Robbins Show” on May 6. The show airs at 2 p.m. locally. KSN’s finalist, Julie Dombo was chosen. She survived a shooting, limb losses, and beat breast cancer. See her story below.

Designed to honor the outstanding contributions that women have made to the country and its local communities, the three-month nationwide campaign generated 10,000 nominations across 113 Nexstar television markets covering more than 60 percent of the television households in the United States.

The “Remarkable Women” initiative celebrates local women that inspire, lead, and pave the way for other women to succeed. The program was launched on December 13, 2019, when Nexstar television stations in the company’s local markets began accepting nominations for the “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

Based on nominations with universally selected criteria, including community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact, each Nexstar market selected four local women for consideration as that market’s “Remarkable Woman.”

Throughout the initiative, Nexstar’s market websites, including KSN, devoted a special section on each site to videos and highlights of the four nominees from their local community. An interactive map was added to each website, enabling users to watch videos and learn more about each local market’s “Remarkable Woman.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

