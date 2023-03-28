HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Mom, student and owner/operator are just some of the titles Kelly Ancar has held.

Ancar is a single mother of four who studied to become a registered nurse and now owns and operates Amazing Grace Homecare, a staffing agency she started in 2014 to battle the staffing crisis in the healthcare industry.

Congratulations are in order for Kelly Ancar, as she is KSN’s 2023 Remarkable Woman! Her nomination now goes to California for a chance to win the National Remarkable Women Award. Good luck!

