WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman with a passion for education is sharing how her love for learning took her across the globe and inspired the next generation of learners.

How it started

Beverly Hoskins, 87, was born in Oklahoma. She grew up on a farm. Her father worked at a local filling station while her mother stayed home with Hoskins and her younger brother before taking a job at a plant during World War II.

“I knew how to shovel wheat into a barn and how to pull a tractor and grade the hay into rows, how to run a threshing machine, all those kinds of things,” said Hoskins. “I was a farm girl. I worked outside. That kind of puts you over the fence.”

She can remember a time when food was difficult to come by. There was rationing during her childhood.

“It was very interesting. Not enough food for the family, so parents usually went hungry to feed the kids,” she said.

Hoskins married her late husband, Larry Hoskins, the summer before her senior year of high school. After graduation, the pair moved across the country for Larry’s job working in refineries. Six kids and about a decade later, Hoskins was able to follow her dream of pursuing higher education.

“I had always wanted to go to college, but my kids came first. I had to get them to the age to where I could be at class and take time away from them to go to school,” Hoskins said.

Juggling kids and college

Hoskins enrolled at Wichita State University in 1965 at the age of 31. She said many of her friends doubted her.

“They would keep telling me, ‘why do you keep doing this?’ I said, ‘because I want to teach school,'” Hoskins explained.

Hoskins graduated with two masters’ degrees, one in education and another in science.

“When I graduated, my oldest daughter Robin graduated from high school, and we both had cap and gown pictures,” she said.

After graduation, Hoskins taught elementary school for several years before transitioning to the middle school level.

“I fell in love with that,” Hoskins said. “I taught what I call mixed education. If I am teaching science, then I include people who were in it historically, mathematical problems and what you do in science and stuff like that.”

Hoskins taught within Wichita Public Schools for more than 20 years. She calls education her calling.

“Learning is the basic, the basic foundation of life. If you don’t learn anything, what are good are you?” Hoskins said.

Teaching for NASA

Hoskin’s teaching career took off when she started teaching aerospace workshops for NASA.

The gig took her across the State of Kansas and the world. She taught or attended aerospace conferences in Jamaica, Ireland, Scotland, and Egypt, to name a few.

“I traveled a lot. I have been to a lot of countries and conferences. I traveled with astronauts to Egypt. I got to meet East Arabic astronauts. I got to meet some Russian astronauts,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins applied for a teacher in space program. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it, but she said she is proud of her accomplishments on earth and all of the students’ lives she has touched.