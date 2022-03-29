WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Born and raised in Wichita, Kathy Wilson was one of five girls. Wilson dedicated her life to education. Believe it or not, she almost didn’t go to college.

“College had been going on for a couple of weeks, and my friends said there were really cute guys at Friends University, so I enrolled the next day,” said Wilson.

Unsure of what to major in, she followed one of her sisters’ footsteps and chose a major in education.

“When I was a sophomore in college, I was an aide with part of our program and just fell in love. I knew that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life is work with kids,” she said.

Wilson has served in many roles during her education career – starting as a teacher and eventually becoming a school principal.







“I just felt like kids needed a more active advocate for them,” Wilson said. “I was also a person that accepted their differences, no matter what they were, and I felt like they needed that. Actually, that was my main motivation for becoming a principal,” Wilson said.

Wilson shattered several glass ceilings in the process.

“I think early on when I first started out, they wanted principals that were men because they felt like it was all about discipline, and I don’t think that’s what a principal is all about,” she said.

Wilson became the first woman to become principal both at Newton High School and within all of the Ark Valley League.





“I mean, I knew every time there was an Ark Valley League meeting, I was surrounded by men, but it just didn’t hit,” she recalled.

Wilson also started a police-school liaison program with the Wichita Police Department. She also was among those who helped develop the magnet school structure in USD 259.

Wilson spent 32 years in education in multiple buildings and districts before retiring in 2003.

“People asked me what I was going to do cause I’m Type A. I said, ‘I’m going to sleep because I hadn’t had sleep for so long.’ It was like, ‘I wanna sleep.’ I’m still tryin’ to catch up with that,” Wilson said as she laughed.





When she’s not sleeping, Wilson continues to give back. She has spent hours volunteering with non-profits, including the Assistance League of Wichita and GLSEN. Along with mentoring young women.

Where did Wilson gain her giving spirit? Her dad.

“I’ve always said the most effective teaching tool for teachers is modeling, and so he didn’t say anything, but he lived his life towards [the] mission,” she said.

Wilson hopes her life of service can inspire others to be remarkable in their own way.

“Not to question your abilities and talents you have and what you can offer. I think a lot of people think I can’t do that and I think everybody has some talent. I’m hoping they would look at the community and see what they can do outside of themselves,” Wilson said.