WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is pouring the loss of one of its public service dogs that was killed during an incident with a robbery suspect Thursday.

Bane was 8 years old. His career included time with both the Wichita Police Department and the SCSO. Bane was with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a little over a year. Before that, he had been fighting crime with the WPD. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says that Bane was like family.

Bane was one of four dogs the sheriff’s office used in high-risk situations. A K9 with a special set of skills.

“He was an excellent dog, probably was our best patrol dog that we had,” said Sheriff Easter.

Bane started at the WPD in 2017 and was used for drug detection. When his handler, WPD Officer Daniel Gum, passed away from cancer last year, Bane was donated to the SCSO. Sheriff Easter said that Bane fit right in.

“It’s part of our family, part of our family, absolutely a part of that deputy’s family,” said Sheriff Easter.

Bane worked with his partner every day.

“He’s doing okay. I mean, he’s lost a partner, so he’s kind of upset about that, but the fact of the matter is it’s also part of what we know can happen, and he’s very aware of that as well,” said Sheriff Easter.

Sheriff Easter says the suspect, deputies say, is responsible for the death of Bane and will be held accountable. He added that the incident had been recorded on a camera and would be reviewed.

“We have transported Bane to a safe location where a necropsy will be performed to determine the manner of death so proper charging can be done by the district attorney’s office,” said Sheriff Easter.

The SCSO will be working through the grieving process with the deputy, providing any resources needed.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office will decide what charges, if any, will be filed in this case. Under state law, killing a police K9 is a felony. If convicted, a person faces up to a year in prison.