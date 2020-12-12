“Remote learning has made things difficult”: USD 259 Families see drop in students engagement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– As many students count the days down toward winter break teachers are working to help them stay focused. That’s become even more of a challenge with remote learning. KSN’s Andrea Herrera has been looking into how this is impacting Wichita schools.

Administrators say they’re seeing a drop in student engagement and families admit remote learning has been a challenge for many. Annie Carter is a mother of four and is grateful she’s able to stay home and help her kids with their remote education.

“My son. He’s eight, and he actually has ADHD so he’s a little bit more difficult as far as dealing with that side he wants to get distracted by the computer,” said Annie Carter.



While watching her son’s classes Carter has noticed some technical issues.

“There’s a kid in my son’s class that hasn’t had a microphone all year,” said Carter.



And the distractions when students who don’t have supervision.

“If somebody must go over something, the whole class has to go over it again. So, I mean that is kind of a setback if they can’t get through their lesson plan for the day all the way,” said Carter.



Branden Johnson with USD 259 says they are seeing concerns with student involvement.

“Student engagement has decreased. So, there is likely going to be a few more people who are struggling academically because they’re not engaging as much,” said Branden Johnson with USD 259.



He says teachers are being creative. Working to keep students involved with music videos and interactive apps. Things that give students feedback right away.



“I mean, teachers are putting stickers on their face to get kids to respond to things they can fill their face up with stickers to get answers from kids they’re working really hard to get student engagement up,” said Johnson.

He also encourages parents to reach out to teachers with concerns

“But I mean that I do feel like they’re doing the best they can,” said Carter.



Because of the calendar changes this year, the deadline to get grades corrected and finalized, is January 22nd.

We have some resources for parents looking for help with remote learning here https://www.ksn.com/news/kansas/news-stories-resources-for-online-learning/

