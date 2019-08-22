Renewed grant helps task force continue keeping kids safe from online predators

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners approved a renewed grant Wednesday that will go to a group that works to keep your children safe from online predators.

The $394,252 grant is helping the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force continue its services to the county and around the state during a time when the groups work is more important than ever.

Sergeant Jeff Swanson has served with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force since 1999 and he’s seen a lot of changes.

“There’s been cases solved over the past three or four years that are using investigative techniques that didn’t exist four or five years ago,” said Sgt. Swanson, Supervisor with the Kansas International Crimes Against Children.

The task force started out with only two detectives. Now it’s grown to four full-time detectives, one part-time, and four forensic investigators. More hands to help investigate the 1,300 cyber tips it’s received already this year.

“Parents are becoming aware and they are reporting,” said Sgt. Swanson. “Part of it is the social media platforms are using software now where it goes out and identifies known images of child pornography and they report it.”

The group has made hundreds of arrests over the years. It’s also worked with international authorities multiple times including a case from New Zealand investigating an image on a Russian website.

“That we had identified as a young woman in Sedgwick County and we were able to identify who was exploiting her and we were able to get him criminally charged,” Sgt. Swanson said.

The rise of technology is helpful in crime fighting but also leads to more exploitation, using smartphones, apps, and social media.

“So it is continuing to evolve every year there is something new that comes out and we have to be able to come up with strategies to investigate these cases,” said Sgt. Swanson.

Regardless of the changes, Swanson said parents remain the first line of defense in protecting their kids.

“Parents need to be aware that if they are not paying attention to their children someone else will be and it’s a dangerous place,” said Sgt. Swanson.

If you want to report child exploitation contact 1-800-THE LOST (1-800-843-5678)