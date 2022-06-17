RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The higher prices now have some people changing the way they spend governments are not immune either.

Reno County Chairman Daniel Friesen said when looking over the budget for 2023, it’s a balancing act with prices rising across the board.

“Those are factoring and pushing budget requests up and I at least I think the rest of the commission would like it to go down so certainly a challenge there,” said Friesen.

Friesen said Reno County Administration recommended increasing the budget because of the rising cost of asphalt, oil and more. While the county does buy bulk prices continue to rise and many of its resources are essential for road repairs and county vehicles.

Friesen said with inflation the last thing he wants to do is increase taxes for residents.

“It’s probably a good step forward for the government to you know try to keep taxes from inflating as well,” said Friesen.

Friesen said with a potential recession in the future. Making cuts to the budget now should help out the county in the long run.