Reno County Emergency Management offering mobile drive-through COVID-19 testing

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Emergency Management said starting Thursday this week, a mobile drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 200 State Fair Road.

This testing site is for anyone exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19 per the CDC guidelines. In addition, all health care providers and first responders can be tested whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not. All appointments will be drive-through observed, self-collection.

To be tested, individuals must be in a vehicle and have a scheduled appointment through eTrueNorth. On-site scheduling will also be available.

Testing is done at no cost to the individual. This site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth, and state officials. For more information, click here.

