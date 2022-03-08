RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, a couple of dozen agencies came together to help survivors of the Cottonwood Complex fire, which engulfed over three dozen homes in Hutchinson last Saturday, get back on their feet.

In the video above, you can see the devastation left behind from an aerial view taken after flight restrictions were lifted on Tuesday. Here you can see holes in the ground where homes once stood along with charred grass among the snow. Entire homes are gone. This is a similar scene for 35 homes in the area.

One man said some things will never be the same.

“Trying to cope with the fact that my childhood home is gone and all the family gatherings that we used to have … they are going to have to take place somewhere else because the places we had are just not there anymore,” said Jeremiah Hayden, a survivor of the Cottonwood Complex fire.

After losing everything, Hayden said it’s hard to know what is next.

“A lot of us are pretty lost. We lost everything out there, so it’s hard to know where to get started on recovering things that were lost,” said Hayden.

On Tuesday, The Kansas State Fairgrounds became the site of resources for those devastated by the fires, with more than 50 people coming through in the first hour.

“It’s a lot more than one agency or one individual can help with and so it really does take a whole community coming together to make a difference in these people’s lives,” said Major Paul James, with the Salvation Army.

Hayden said that he was not expecting to recieve help.

“Most of the people who live out there we are kinda doing it for yourself kinda people so seeing everyone come in and help when we usually wouldn’t ask for it – it’s very touching,” said Hayden.

The Executive Director of United Way said they will continue to help those impacted by the fire and that in addition to supplies, financial donations are also needed.