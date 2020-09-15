Free COVID-19 testing for Reno County residents without symptoms

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department announced Tuesday that COVID-19 community testing will be free and open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or 250 Swabs limit per testing date) on Saturday, September 19, 2020, and Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The testing will take place at the Hutchinson Clinic 2107 Building driveway, 2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502

The following qualifications are needed for free testing:

  • be a resident of Reno County
  • be asymptomatic (no symptoms)
  • not be a direct contact of someone that has COVID-19
  • have NOT tested positive in the last 90 days to COVID-19
  • have NOT been tested in the last 30 days

The purpose of the testing is to have a larger sampling of individuals who currently do not have symptoms in order to give an accurate picture of the positive rate in Reno County.

For more information on COVID-19 numbers in Reno County, click here.

