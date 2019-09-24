Reno County Sheriff announces retirement

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) Sheriff Randy Henderson has just announced his retirement from Reno County Sheriffs Department.

“Recently we have all been reminded about how precious life is. After over 43 years in Law Enforcement, I feel it is time for me to give more time to my family. Today, I announce that I will be retiring on Dec. 27, 2019,” said Sheriff Henderson “I have had a blessed career, being mentored by some outstanding officers. I have been fortunate to have the greatest staff around me that have supported me and made my life/job pretty easy.”

Henderson was appointed Reno County Sheriff back in January 2002. Throughout his career Sheriff Henderson wore many hats one of them being Patrol Lieutenant for the Hutchinson Police Department, a member of the department Special Operations Response Team and instructing numerous SWAT teams from around the state.

“I want to thank each one of you for my support and it has been a pleasure working with you,” said Sheriff Henderson.

Although saying goodbye isn’t easy for Sheriff Henderson, he says it is time to for him to get back to his family.

“My 98 year old mother needs more of my time, I have much work to do around our house (make momma happy), and I never want to miss my grandkids sporting or school events again (makes me happy),” said Sheriff Henderson.

