Reno County Sheriff looking for wanted man

HUTCHINSON, Kan, (KSNW) — Reno County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Justin Quaid Walker after he fled during an attempted arrest.

On February 6, deputies with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Parole Office of the State of Kansas attempted to make contact with a male by the name of Justin Quaid Walker in an attempt to serve an outstanding parole warrant for his arrest.

As Deputies approached a residence in Hutchinson, Walker was able to make it to a vehicle and fled from the area. Walker led law enforcement on a chase that went around the city of Hutchinson.

During the chase, there was a female that was let out of the fleeing vehicle in the area of 10th and Severance.

The pursuit was called off a short time later due to the amount of traffic in the city during the time. After the chase was called off, Walker wrecked his vehicle in the area of 21st and Main St.

Walker was seen by nearby residents running from the area on foot, but deputies were unable to locate him.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Walker as well as to help identify the female seen fleeing from the vehicle so we can speak with her about the incident.

If you have any information, please call the Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit office at 620-694-2848. You do have the choice to remain completely anonymous.