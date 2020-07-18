Reno County Sheriff negotiate with armed suspect barricaded inside home

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Sherriffs and other local agencies are responding to a man barricaded indoors after firing shots at law enforcement near Hutchinson.

Reno County Sheriffs’ office said they responded to a domestic disturbance call around 11 p.m. Friday east of Hutchinson. Police removed a woman from the residence but were unable to locate a suspect. The woman was taken to a safe location while police searched for a male suspect.

Saturday morning led officers to a home outside of Hutchinson when a man came out of the residence and fired weapons toward deputies. The suspect then barricaded himself indoors. According to law enforcement, shots were fired at the officers when they arrived and tried to communicate with the armed man.

There are no injuries at the time.

KSN will bring you more information as it develops.

LATEST STORIES: