ST. JOSEPH’S, Mo. — The Orlando Brown Jr. saga has reached a new stage.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, the Kansas City Chiefs’ premier left tackle will not be reporting to training camp amid his contract dispute.

Garafalo said he will not be there for quite some time.

Brown and the Chiefs have reportedly been not close to Brown signing a long-term contract with the team.

Brown’s agent said that the contract offer — six-year, $139 million deal that included a $30.25 million signing bonus and $95 million in the first five years of the contract — was not enough security for the former second round pick to sign.

The team placed the three-time Pro Bowler under the franchise tag, but since Brown hasn’t signed the tag, he cannot be fined for missing camp.

The Chiefs most likely knew of this scenario and signed veteran tackles David Steinmetz and Evin Ksiezarczyk on Monday.

Fifth-round rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard has been tacking reps at both tackle and guard spots in the early days of training camp.

The Chiefs also have veterans Prince Tega Wanogho, Roderick Johnson and Geron Christian on the roster as well so they certainly have options to look at while they work to sign Brown.