Report: Gas prices may fall under $2 in coming weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — American drivers may see low gas prices again, as oil prices have dropped for the eighth straight week.

The average price for Kansas sat at $2.59 per gallon Tuesday afternoon. A report from Gasbuddy.com indicates a decrease in prices, though not without risk of a spike back up.

“The nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for Gasbuddy. “[It will] perhaps lead to a slowdown in oil demand at the same time as U.S. oil inventories have rebounded sharply. While there may be volatility and a return to higher prices should Trump make a deal to avoid tariffs on both the countries, it’s going to be a big win at the gas pump with prices in most areas likely to fall notably.”

Click here for a link to gas prices in Kansas.