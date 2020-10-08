Report: Kansas City Chiefs game against Buffalo Bills delayed from next Thursday to following Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 26: Cornerback Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills intercepts a pass in front of wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs to seal the game at the end of the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tennessee Titans calamity with COVID-19 has had a domino effect on the NFL schedule, and now the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 18 instead of next Thursday night, October 15 according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources.



Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

So far, the Chiefs game this Sunday against the Raiders is still being played as scheduled, despite Las Vegas having a player test positive.

As with changes in the last game against the New England Patriots, all are pending no more positive cases, specifically with Tennessee this time around.

This is a developing story, FOX4 Sports will have more throughout Thursday night as more details are confirmed.