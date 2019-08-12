Report: Kansas growers to harvest more corn, fewer soybeans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Recent_rain_helps_Kansas_corn_crops_0_20180720231036

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A government report says Kansas farmers are expected to harvest 810 million bushels of corn this season.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service also reported on Monday that this year’s corn crop in Kansas is expected to be 26% larger than last year’s production.

The agency says about 1% of the corn crop in Kansas is now mature.

Harvest of the state’s other two major fall crops is anticipated to be smaller this year.

Sorghum production is forecast at 194 million bushels, down 17% compared to a year ago.

Kansas farmers are expected to bring in 191 million bushels of soybeans. That is down 7% from last year.

Winter wheat that was cut earlier this summer is estimated at 350 million bushels for a 26% increase compared to last year’s crop.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories