Report: Les Miles was banned from contacting female LSU students after investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSNT) – KU football head coach Les Miles was banned from contacting women students after an investigation in 2013 while he was coaching at Louisiana State University, according to a report from USA Today.

The former LSU coach was investigated for allegedly sexually harassing student workers and making sexist comments. The alleged harassment happened about a decade ago according to a report from The Advocate.

USA Today reports Miles was also accused by staff from the athletics department of saying female student workers who helped the football team land top recruits had to be, “attractive, blonde and fit.” The investigation reported those students who didn’t meet that criteria should be given fewer hours or fired.

Last week, Miles had reached a settlement with a former LSU Athletic Department student intern who accused him of “hitting on her.”

USA Today reported KU Athletics spokesman Dan Beckler told the outlet last week the University of Kansas didn’t know about the allegations when Miles was hired. KSNT News has reached out to the athletic department for more comment and is waiting to hear back.

Miles was hired by KU in 2018. He holds a 3-18 record after two seasons as head coach of the Jayhawks.

This is a developing story.