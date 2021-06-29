Report: Missing man with Wichita connection found dead in Minnesota

Credit: SKY 11 A car that appears to match the description of one driven by Keegan Oyugi when he disappeared was recovered near the split of Highways 101 and 13

SAINT BONIFACIUS, Minn. (KARE) — The desperate search for a missing St. Bonifacius man appears to be over, after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle belonging to Keegan Oyugi Tuesday.

A Facebook page set up to find the 26-year-old announced the news in a post around 1 p.m. “The family has met with Minnetrista Police Department and BCA and they have confirmed that the car found today was Keegan’s car and Keegan was identified as the only occupant in the car,” read the post on the Find Keegan Oyugi page. “The Hennepin (County) Medical Examiner’s office has taken over for official identification.”

The Minnetrista Public Safety Department later confirmed that the vehicle was Oyugi’s car. Investigators said in a press release that the body inside matched Oyugi’s description and the clothing he was believed to be wearing at the time of his disappearance.

The department said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will make a formal identification soon.

First responders and recovery crews have been on an active scene near the split of Highways 101 and 13 in Savage all Tuesday morning, and just before 2 p.m. SKY 11 captured the image of a bright red car under a tarp on a flatbed truck.

Oyugi’s car was a red Ford Mustang, and the location is along one of the routes he would have taken home from Prior Lake early that morning.

Oyugi recently graduated from Crown College, where he played basketball. His family last heard from him Saturday, June 12 around 4 a.m. Investigators working the case believe he was leaving the Prior Lake area to return home to St. Bonifacius.