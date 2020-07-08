Rescue crews responding to a drowning call in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rescue crews are responding to a drowning call near 55th Street and Hydraulic in southeast Wichita. The call came in around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

This story is developing. KSN has a crew headed to the scene, and will provide the latest updates.

