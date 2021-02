WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters and EMS crews were busy Wednesday afternoon trying to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice at 14018 E. Whitewood. The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

https://goo.gl/maps/SmWM78J91iAk1a5h8

Firefighters at the scene were able to pull the dog out of icy waters. No condition on the dog yet.

