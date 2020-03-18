1  of  79
Closings and Coronavirus changes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Research improves quality of life for childhood cancer patients

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNW) – When St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was founded in 1962, childhood cancer was a virtual death sentence.

With the help of cutting-edge research, the most common childhood cancer (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) now has a survival rate of 94 percent.

Jason Ashford manages clinical research operations at St. Jude and enjoys his role in combating childhood cancer. Treatment, while life-saving, can have devastating effects on children’s growth and development, including memory problems. Research tracks it all.

Over time, physicians have managed to make treatment less toxic to children.

“We want them to be cured but we also want them to have a quality of life,” Ashford said.

Ashford describes research as part of treatment and intervention and says St. Jude families are typically eager to participate beyond normal treatment.

Families who come through St. Jude never see a bill for their children’s cancer treatment.

Through the generosity of others, Ashford considers himself lucky to be able to ask questions other facilities cannot.

“Some institutions are limited on what they can do on the research side. And our faculty has more freedom to go after the questions they want answered,” Ashford said.

St. Jude has helped improve the survival rate of childhood cancer from 20 percent to 80 percent in 50 years.

