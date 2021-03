WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to a ‘building collapse’ call in the 3100 block of south Clifton Monday evening. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed that a bed-ridden woman was removed from the home. A gas leak has also been confirmed resulting in the evacuation of nearby houses.

First responders are at this active scene. KSN has a crew at the scene, and will update the latest details as it becomes available.