WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, the Amidon bridge closed, and the closure will last 14 months, causing some headaches for drivers and businesses in the area.

Over 16,000 cars travel across the Amidon bridge every day, but now that number is zero due to extensive repairs needing to be done on the bridge.

The bridge is 58 years old, and the City of Wichita said work is needed to make the bridge safer for those crossing it.

“It is going to be very difficult for a lot of people to have the bridge out, but I know it has to be done,” said Margalee Wright, who lives near the Amidon bridge.

“There are three grocery stores, plus we use that for our access to the highway a lot,” said Kevin Couillard, who lives near the Amidon bridge.

But now, drivers are having to take a little longer to cross the Arkansas River.

Businesses, Andaluz Mexican Bar and Grill and Tropicana, also known as Palacana, are expecting business to be slower.

“Our customers won’t be able to get through the easiest and fastest routes,” said Manager of Andaluz Mexican Bar and Grill, Erika Gonzalez.

Tropicana is reaching out to customers on social media.

“We started to do specials to keep business going,” said the Owner of Tropicana Wichita, Hector Nevarez.

Both businesses said they will stay open during the closure and hope people remember them.

If you normally take the Amidon bridge, there are detour signs up to guide you to each side.

The City is asking drivers not to drive through the neighborhoods.

The bridge is expected to be completed in Spring 2024.