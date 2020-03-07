Residents are being evacuated due to large wildfire in Beaver, Okla.

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) – Multiple fire crews are working to put out a large wildfire in Beaver, Oklahoma.

Residents in the area are being asked to evacuate their homes after a large wildfire sparked just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the US National Weather Service Amarillo, Texas.

The U.S. National Weather Service Amarillo, Texas, says residents living in the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road EW-21 should consider evacuating at this time.

According to the National Weather Service in Dodge City, Kan., the fire is moving north/ northwest towards Mocane and Forgan.

There are no reports of injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

FIRE CONCERNS: Winds and dry air continuing to fuel wildfires across the region. Bad one currently in BEAVER CO. Oklahoma with smoke plume and poor air quality pushing up into MEADE CO. #kswx #KSN #StormTrack3 https://t.co/5szU40kl18 @KSNStormTrack3 @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/R4MafQ9i9n — T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWx) March 7, 2020

