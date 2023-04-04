WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita Golf Board of Governors met on Tuesday to discuss an increase in membership prices for city courses. The decision is still pending an official vote.

The plan is to raise adult individual membership costs by $12 and couples by $18. Another change would be increasing the annual equipment replacement fee from $37 to $50.

“There’s not been money in the golf division to spend on the improvements that need to be made, so it’s really across the board,” said City of Wichita Golf Director Jesse Coffman. “We’re trying to improve all of the golf courses and all the facilities for all of our members.”

Coffman says the change is expected to bring in about $250,000 more revenue, which would go right back into the green. The money would allow improvements to the four city courses.

“Equipment, the chemicals and the different things that we need on the golf courses, all the supplies, the range balls, everything has went up so much. The cost of fuel … everything,” explained Coffman.

Local golfers have mixed feelings about the proposed price changes.

“If they put the money back into the course, I think it will be a good thing,” said golfer John Rice, who is considering a city membership. “They need new golf carts, they need to repair some of the cart paths and fix up all the lakes.”

“I wouldn’t like it, but I would probably continue to pay until I’m at least 33,” said Arthur B. Sim Golf Course member Chris Broeshears.

While the board understands that the change won’t be appreciated by all members, they believe it will be beneficial to everyone.

“Long-term though, I can see how members are going to be appreciative of the upgrades on the course conditions, clubhouses, cars, all that,” said board member Evan Skelton.

The next meeting to address membership fees will be on April 18. The Board of Governors plans to vote on an official plan during it.