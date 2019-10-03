Retired city clerk to pay $150K in restitution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A retired city clerk from the city of Caney pleaded guilty Thursday, for embezzling city funds.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 70-year-old Carole Coker pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and admitted to taking cash and check payments made to the city. In some instances, Coker didn’t deposit cash payments and/or deposited partial customer check payments into the city’s account.

In Coker’s plea deal she agreed to pay more than $150,000 in restitution and could also face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Her sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 19.

