Returns, exchanges, and post holiday sales draw crowds to stores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On the day after Christmas, shoppers were out in full force at Bradley Fair Shopping Center in Wichita. Instead of buying Christmas gifts, many were returning or exchanging them.

“It has been absolutely insane,” said Sarah Rodriquez, a manager at Bath and Body Works. “Our lines have died down a little bit but we have had it almost halfway through the store at one point,” said Rodriguez.

Some risking the crowds to swap unwanted gifts.

“You know switching out family member’s gifts that they might not have totally liked and then of course using their gift cards which we love seeing,” said Rodriguez.

The National Retail Federation says more than half of shoppers will return or exchange unwanted gifts within the first month after Christmas and 68 percent of holiday consumers are in stores today to take advantage of post holiday sales. One of the man reasons for long lines at Rodriguez’s store. Customers shopping the store’s semi-annual sale.

“I got all my great fragrances I like and body bath stuff that I needed,” said Bobbye Coleman, shopper.

Whether customers are stepping into stores to make returns or catching the good deals, retailers are just trying to keep up with the demand.

We keep our under stocks really full we just get out as much product as we can,” said Rodriguez.