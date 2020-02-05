Rex Elementary teacher plans lesson on friendship, fills in for friend to attend Chiefs parade

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSN) There is no substitute for not being able to see the Kansas City Chiefs win the big game, but there was one for one Rex Elementary teacher so she can see the Parade of Champions.

“She was ready to help me when I needed her,” says Shonna Miller, teacher with Rex Elementary.

Third grade teacher, Erin Glamann, won’t be in class on Wednesday, but will her students still need to show up?

“Absolutely,” says Miller.

Wednesday’s lesson plan is on how to be a good friend — a living lesson by Miller for her friend Glamann.

“I am happy for her and happy for Chiefs fan,” says Miller.

“I am planning on going to Kansas City for the parade!” says Glamann.

That is thanks to Miller who is doing her friend a solid favor.

“I know she would do the same thing for me for the Cowboys,” she added.

Glamann chimed in saying, “I will do that for Dallas!”

Glamann is dropping the pen and paper so she won’t drop the ball on seeing the Chiefs celebrate in Kansas City since she did not get to see the team in Miami.

“I have some amazing teammates that stepped in for me. They told me to go!” she shared.

But she did have to do some studying of her own.

“I know the roads might be a little dangerous, so we are going to be very safe on the roads but we are just going to bundle up and love every minute of it,” Glamann said.

After a quick lesson from the weather department, she and her husband decided the earlier they take off, the better.

“We are going to leave tonight,” Glamann stated.

They will enjoy a full day in Kansas City and maybe bring her friend a piece of it back.

“A koozie,” Milller exclaimed.