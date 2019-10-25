Rideshare options growing in Wichita

It is a booming business.

Ride shares like Uber and Lyft are becoming more available in Wichita.

“I am not making as much money as I used to,” says Alfred Hernandez.

It doesn’t mean there isn’t money to be made.

“I could deny them if I wanted to,” says Hernandez.

Rideshare is becoming quite popular in Wichita.

“Now we have Uber, lyft and Uber Eats. You have rideshare programs. You have the scooters, obviously, and you have GrubHub, Door dash and all these other things that you use for Rideshare. It has been amazing,” says Councilman James Clendenin.

In the last five years some Uber drivers , including City Councilman James Clendenin, have seen the popularity in rideshare increase.

“When I started drIving we had a lot of drivers,” says Clendenin. “But nothing near what we have now.”

Ask a driver who says in the last few years the number of rides has decreased because of increase in drivers. The market is still one drivers feel they can take advantage of.

“Sometimes it can be hard on the weekends because it is going to be everybody on the same plate. But if you are a good driver and you have good ratings and stuff you are going to have a lot of customers,” says one Uber driver.

No matter the distance, drivers say if you want to give a ride theres someone willing to take you up on the offer.

Drivers say that every day they see more drivers sign-up which results in more competition to transport people.