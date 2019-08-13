Rise Up for Youth looking to mentor largest class of youth in program history

After a rough few years, David and Lynn Gilkey is using their lessons learned to positively impact the younger generation.

After starting out small they are now mentoring hundreds.

“At first I did not really want to go, says Keon Chaney, “it did not seem that exciting to me.”

The program grew on the senior this summer during a leadership course. He’s ready to start the school year and continue building on what he has learned.

“My biggest goal is just to know who my friends are and them helping me knowing who is right, and who is wrong, so I can be successful.”

He has plans of graduating. That is something Co-Founder David Gilkey says his program has been very successful with.

“Since we became Rise Up For Youth we have had 100% graduation rate. As a matter of fact we celebrate our five year birthday next month,” Gilkey says.

He says they’ve gone from just a few students and a few schools to now being in six out of eight high schools. He’s expecting to have more than 600 kids, girls and boys, in the program.

“It is a challenge but somebody has to do it,” says Gilkey. “It is a challenge and we have the right staff to make it happen.”

They have grown so much they moved into a bigger space downtown and continue to add staff.

“We were blessed to get a grant that asked us to take on more students,” Gilkey explains.

At the end of the day that’s what this team wants.

“I just want to do better for myself and my family,” Chaney says.