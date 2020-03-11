Riverfest 2020: Concert headliners announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals, Inc., along with its media partners, Wednesday announced Riverfest 2020’s concert headliners. Admission to every Riverfest concert is included in the price of a $10 adult admission or $5 child admission button (available while supplies last for kids ages 6-12).

On Friday, May 29, the opening night tradition will continue with the Wichita Symphony Orchestra’s Twilight Pops Concert on Kennedy Plaza. The concert follows the sundown parade, while regional favorites Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations and The Haymakers take the South stage.

On Saturday, May 30, Los Angeles-based Ozomatli will play two shows on the South Stage: one at 2 p.m. for children and one at 8:45 p.m., highlighting a variety of styles, including Latin, hip hop, rock, jazz, funk, reggae, and rap. On the Wichita Acura Dealers Stage, Shaggy, a Jamaican reggae musician, DJ, and actor who scored hits with the songs “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” “In The Summertime,” “Oh Carolina,” and “Angel,” will headline with opener 4th and Orange.

On Sunday, May 31, River Blues returns, presented by Wichita Blues Society with the Sebastian Lane Band and the George Sanders Band on the South Stage. KFDI’s Country Concert, which will take place on the Wichita Acura Dealers Stage, will be announced in April.

On Monday, June 1, Gospel favorite Fred Hammond will light up the Wichita Acura Dealers Stage. Gospelfest will also feature local choir members.

On Tuesday, June 2, a sampling of Wichita’s talented theater community when “Festival of Broadway” returns to the Wichita Acura Dealers Stage, featuring Music Theatre Wichita, Roxy’s Downtown, Mosley Street Melodrama and Laughing Feet Performers. On the South Stage, Riverfest Christian Concert will feature Josh Baldwin of Bethel Music.

On Wednesday, June 3, alternative singer Matt Maeson will rule on the Wichita Acura Dealers Stage. Texas indie rockers The Unlikely Candidates will kick off the show.

On Thursday, June 4, Glam-inspired rock band The Struts will perform on the Wichita Acura Dealers Stage. Female rockers The Regrettes will play as well with Chubby Carrier opening.

On Friday, June 5, on the Wichita Acura Dealers Stage, wild color, and electronic dance music will take over at the Chroma Dance Party, featuring world-renowned DJ and EMD musician Flux Pavillion. Local popular singer and star of “The Voice,” Injoy Fountain, will host a high-energy karaoke event on the South Stage.

On Saturday, June 6, Riverfest 2020 will end on a high note when hip hop legends De La Soul take the Wichita Acura Dealers Stage. An American hip hop trio formed in 1988 in the Amityville area of Long Island, New York, they are best known for their eclectic sampling, quirky lyrics, and their contributions to the evolution of the jazz rap and alternative hip hop subgenres. EPMD will be the opening act for this show, with the RIsE DJ Battle Hosted by DJ Carbon kicking off the evening entertainment.

The fireworks finale will close the festival with a bang following the concerts. Riverfest will also feature dozens of local and regional acts, which will be announced on Riverfest social media in April, along with the Country Concert headliners.





