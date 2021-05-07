Riverfest: Donate $25 to Riverfest for a chance to win a private hot air balloon ride

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Riverfest announced that for a donation of $25 to Riverfest, buyers can win a private hot air balloon ride.
For each $25 donation, buyers will qualify for one entry into the drawing. For a $100 donation, buyers will qualify for a private hot air balloon ride for two which is valued at $750. The more one donates — the more the opportunity to win.
Donations can be made through PayPal. mailing a check, or visiting Riverfest’s drive-thru donation station at 444 E. William, 6:30-8:30 p.m., on Friday, May 7. Mailed checks must be postmarked no later than May 7, 2021.
For more information on how to donate and other Riverfest interactive links. click here.