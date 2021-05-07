Riverfest: Donate $25 to Riverfest for a chance to win a private hot air balloon ride

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Riverfest announced that for a donation of $25 to Riverfest, buyers can win a private hot air balloon ride.

For each $25 donation, buyers will qualify for one entry into the drawing. For a $100 donation, buyers will qualify for a private hot air balloon ride for two which is valued at $750. The more one donates — the more the opportunity to win.

Donations can be made through PayPal. mailing a check, or visiting Riverfest’s drive-thru donation station at 444 E. William, 6:30-8:30 p.m., on Friday, May 7. Mailed checks must be postmarked no later than May 7, 2021.

For more information on how to donate and other Riverfest interactive links. click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories