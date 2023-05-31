WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfest 2023 starts Friday, and many Kansans are starting to buy tickets to the event.

Wichita Festivals, Inc. made a post on Facebook Wednesday warning people not to “purchase your VIP tickets to RiverFest concerts through Event Tickets.”

When you go to the Riverfest website to buy tickets, it will redirect you to Eventbrite, which is the correct website to purchase the tickets.

Riverfest says Event Tickets is illegally selling tickets, and they won’t be accepted at Riverfest. No refunds are available, either.