Riverfest part one: The kickoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Split up into two weekends this year, Riverfest kicked off Friday and will run through Sunday.

The first half of Riverfest is all about participation. Many Wichitans have already joined in on the fun by enjoying some sunset yoga on the Hyatt lawn.

The Shaner sisters are glad they made the drive downtown. “Yeah I’m kind of here because of her. She’s like, ‘hey this could be fun, you want to do it? oh yeah if it gets me out of the house,’” said Rachel Shaner.

Anyone who wants to participate in yoga can still do so over the next two days. No registration is required.

Paddleboat rentals are also open to all according to Rachel Tuck of Boats & Bikes. “We’ll have paddle boats available for anyone with a button — we’ll have kayaks, stand up paddle boards, trikes, scooters and bicycles also available to rent,” said Tuck.

Other events this weekend did require some planning. For example, the porch parade, a new riverfest event where participants decorated their porches in hopes of winning prizes.

“I think we’re just looking for ways to get involved in the community a little bit more, and especially living this close to downtown so we thought this would be a fun way to participate,” commented Jenny Frankenfield.

The Admiral said although it looks different now, this is just part one of Riverfest.

“The second part is going to be September 30, October first, second and third. That’s where you’re going to have concerts, food court, fireworks, the parade, and a lot of the traditional events that we normally have in a normal Riverfest,” claimed Clay Bastian, the Admiral.