Riverfront Stadium finally hosts fans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time since it completed construction over a year ago, riverfront stadium was finally hosting fans for a baseball game with Wichita State taking on Houston.

“It’s really really cool with like fans and the players on it,” said Shockers fan Ruben Funschelle. “It’s a really big stadium, I like it.”

Whether it was the food, drinks, or seating, fans continued to compliment Wichita’s newest attraction.

“It’s exciting to be out here for the first game. Just to see everyone’s excitement and all the upgrades they’ve done,” said another Shockers fan, Rojelio Gonzales.

“So far, I’m in awe. I’m in awe of the stadium,” explained fan David Murillo. “It’s almost like a mini Major League Baseball park, It’s pretty cool.”

You could tell WSU fans took pride in seeing their team be the first one to take the field at Riverfront Stadium.

“I go to some games over at the Eck and coming here is pretty awesome,” Murillo added.

Wichita State ended up taking care of business against Houston with an impressive 10-1 victory.