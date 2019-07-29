Riverside residents urging drivers to slow down after pets killed, children nearly hit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Residents in the Riverside neighborhood said speeding has been an issue for awhile, but close calls are becoming all too common.

You’ll often find kids playing on the sidewalks and residents walking around the neighborhood, but they said speeding is hindering the fun and causing panic for some.

Residents have reported pets being hit, children being nearly knocked down by speeding driver and damages to cars such as broken mirrors and marks on the sides of cars.

“We see people fly by here going 45 or 50 mph, revving engines and our kids are always playing and our cats go in and out of the house,” said Sarah Bishop-Jones, Riverside resident.

For the Jones family, it goes much further than watching a car drive by, though.

They said their family cat, “Mr. T” was hit by a speeding driver and left for dead.

“The cat had been hit in the head and thrown quite a distance, so it was clear whoever was driving was driving pretty fast,” said Bishop-Jones.

She said her she channeled her anger by making a homemade sign to try to get drivers to take their foot off the gas.

Courtesy: Megan Thomas

“I put up a sign to immediately try to get people to slow down so that they would at least start thinking,” said Bishop-Jones. “Some people don’t even notice they’re driving over the speed limit.”

But as the speeding continued, she went a different route and spent quite a bit of her own money on a permanent sign.

“There’s no stop signs,” said Bishop-Jones. “There’s only one stop sign on Franklin and there’s no speed limit sign anywhere.”

Many other residents have done the same, posting signs with, “slow down” or “slow.”

These neighbors said they’ve gone to police, but their efforts haven’t really changed anything.

Wichita Police said they began a traffic enforcement in the Riverside area in April to address the concerns and so far, 100 citations have been given to drivers.

Residents said they hope more speed limits signs or even stop signs can be installed, but without speed bumps as an option, they said they fear there’s no quick solution left.

“Ultimately, I think we need to just be more responsible as people,” said Jordan Langhofer, Riverside resident. “We need to admit that we have to live together and safety is a concern.”

Residents said they’ll continue contacting leaders and law enforcement urging change, while looking at other potential solutions.

Many people living in Riverside said they hope their children and pets will be safe while the speeding continues.

For more information about the Wichita Police Department’s efforts with speeding in Riverside, contact the department at 316-268-4111.