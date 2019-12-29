KDOT issues road closures in northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A winter weather system that is making its way through the Sunflower state is affecting many travelers in northwest Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has issued road closures westbound I-70 in Goodland, Sharon Springs, Colby, and Wakeeney.

ROAD CLOSURES:

WB I-70 closed at Colby WB US-24 closed at Colby WB US-40 closed at Sharon Springs WB I-70 closed at Wakeeney

WB I-70 NOW CLOSED AT WAKEENEY.



Accommodations and parking are quickly filling up. Please consider stopping your travels farther east.@KDOTHQ @TrooperTodKHP @TrooperBenKHP @TrooperDonKHP — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) December 29, 2019

ROAD CLOSURES as of 9:15 PM



WB I-70 closed at Colby

WB US-24 closed at Colby

WB US-40 closed at Sharon Springs.



The closures are necessary because of winter weather conditions and crash cleanup in Colorado. Stay updated at https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND. #kswx @KDOTHQ pic.twitter.com/SJEgBbhE4K — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) December 29, 2019

ROAD CLOSURES as of 7:30 PM

I-70 WB at Goodland

US-40 WB at Sharon Springs



Condition updates available at https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND. @KDOTHQ #kswx pic.twitter.com/WlxtKaEZw4 — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) December 29, 2019

