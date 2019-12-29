KDOT issues road closures in northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A winter weather system that is making its way through the Sunflower state is affecting many travelers in northwest Kansas.
The Kansas Department of Transportation has issued road closures westbound I-70 in Goodland, Sharon Springs, Colby, and Wakeeney.
ROAD CLOSURES:
WB I-70 closed at Colby WB US-24 closed at Colby WB US-40 closed at Sharon Springs WB I-70 closed at Wakeeney
