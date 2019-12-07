Road debris causes vehicle fire on Kansas Turnpike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A piece of highway debris caused a vehicle to catch fire on the Kansas Turnpike Friday evening. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

It happened Friday at 11:01 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-35 near mile marker 41.1 in Sedgwick County.

Kansas Highway Patrol says a Buick Enclave was heading southbound on the highway when it struck a piece of road debris.

The debris was able to puncture the gas tank, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Witnesses say the car was fully engulfed in flames.

A 36-year-old Wellington woman was the only occupant of the vehicle. She was not injured in the fire.

