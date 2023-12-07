LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football officially has its new offensive mastermind.

Jeff Grimes is the Jayhawks’ new offensive coordinator, KU announced Thursday. The announcement comes shortly after initial reports circulated online.

“We’re excited to welcome Jeff, his wife Sheri and four children, Bailey, Jada, Garrison and Greydon to Lawrence,” head coach Lance Leipold said in a press release. “Jeff is a coach with a lot of experience and is a great relationship-builder, football mind and a high-quality person. He will be a great fit with our staff and offensive philosophy and is an exciting addition.”

Grimes was a finalist for the Frank Broyles Awards, awarded to the nation’s top assistant coach, in 2021 while at Baylor and 2020 at BYU. He was also named the 2021 Football Scoop Coordinator of the Year. While at Baylor, Grimes helped lead the Bears to the 2021 Big 12 Championship.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the KU program and be a part of what Coach Leipold and his staff are building in Lawrence,” Grimes said in a press release. “I’ve admired Kansas Football over these last few years, and it has been impossible to ignore the momentum behind the program. That momentum doesn’t happen without strong alignment among tremendous people committed to a common goal. I get fired up just thinking about the opportunity to coach these talented players, and I can’t wait to get started. Rock Chalk!”

Grimes replaces Andy Kotelnicki, who left KU one week before to take the offensive coordinator position at Penn State.