Rock quarry accident claims one life in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an accident call at Harshman Construction rock quarry located at 32306 S. California Road Friday.

Upon arrival, they found a man had been taking samples at the base of a large chat pile when the pile gave way, burying him. The accident was witnessed by two workers who immediately attempted to recover the victim. Fire units also began rescue efforts upon their arrival. The victim was eventually removed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Osage County deputies, Osage County Fire District #3, and Osage County EMS responded to the scene. The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.