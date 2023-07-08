WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The primary election is just a few weeks away and a local group is making sure younger voters are registered.

Rock The Block is put on by the group “Root the Power” to try and provide young people with the resources they need to become informed voters.

“People need to understand you can vote every presidential election, which is great, but the president is not going to fix your streets, when you have crime in your neighborhood, they’re not going to come here specfically to Wichita, Kansas, to fix what’s going on locally,” Jondalyn Marshall, program manager for Root The Power, said.

The event was held at The Center on 11th St. in Wichita. There was a neighborhood block party, free food and live music.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is Tuesday, July 11. Early voting begins on July 17 for the primary in August. For information on how to register, click here.