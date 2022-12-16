LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash in Lyon County killed one person and sent another to the hospital on Friday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Wayne Segenhagen, 79, of Wetmore, Kansas, made an evasive maneuver to the left to avoid a slow-moving vehicle in the right lane.

He overcorrected, lost control of the vehicle, and rolled several times in the right ditch.

Segenhagen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other passenger in the vehicle was sent to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.