Rollover crash in North Riverside causes multiple injuries, at least one serious

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash near the intersection of 19th and Woodland in Wichita has caused multiple injuries.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a truck heading south on 19th St. collided with an SUV heading west on Woodland St.

The truck, driven by an adult, was carrying three minors in the vehicle with them. The SUV was driven by a minor, with four other passengers who were also minors.

WPD says that two passengers in the SUV were transported to a local hospital, one with serious injuries and another with minor injuries. They are still investigating the cause of the accident.

The call came in around 8:15 on Tuesday evening. The Wichita Police Department has blocked off parts of the area while they finish their investigation and clean up the accident.

It is still unclear what caused the crash. KSN has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.