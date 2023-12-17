KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — One Brookside neighborhood is going all out for the Chiefs this Christmas season.

Romany Road is just off Ward Parkway. It’s a popular destination for people who love to see Christmas lights.

Hundreds of cars cruise up and down this block almost every night during the holiday season.

Every year, the neighbors who live on this block put together a Christmas theme, and this year, they went all in.

It may be no accident that Santa’s chosen colors are also the chief colors.

Cruising up and down the block, you will see an Andy Reid snowman. A giant blow-up mahomes.

A larger-than-life Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift telling you to “Trav yourself a merry little Swift-mas.”

And tons of other Chiefs-themed Christmas decor.

“We decided to do a red out for the Chiefs since the Chiefs are playing on Christmas day at noon,” said Lisa Ebbits, a Romany Road organizer.

“We thought we would do a red out on our parkway trees. We did. We sent an email out to our neighbors to where let’s do Chief’s theme in our yard. Now we have blow-ups and custom works, a bunch of Chiefs memorabilia.”

Romany Road won the People’s Choice Award for best block this year.

On Christmas Eve, the traditions continue as the entire block sets luminaries up and down their sidewalks and driveways.