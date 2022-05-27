ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — After a 5-year-old boy was abducted from a Rose Hill elementary school last week, the school district announced safety enhancements to keep that from happening again.

According to a Facebook post, USD 394 said the updated practices will include:

​Second layer identification verification, including photo ID and guardian notification.

Renewed parental documentation for custodial updates.

Restricted access for our childcare facility.

Upgraded equipment in our district surveillance system.

The enhancements come as the boy’s biological parents, Danielle Banzet and Zachery Sisk, abducted the boy from the school. Banzet posed as a social worker to gain access to the school. Banzet and Sisk had their parental rights revoked earlier this year.

Officers in Noble County, Oklahoma, eventually found the suspects with multiple firearms and suspected drug paraphernalia.

Banzet and Sisk were transported to the Noble County Jail and were booked there. The investigation is still ongoing.